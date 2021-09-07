General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

