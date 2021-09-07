Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

