Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

GMAB traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 6,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

