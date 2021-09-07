Giant (GIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Giant has traded 178.1% higher against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $114,887.95 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018570 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 13,317,135 coins and its circulating supply is 13,279,640 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

