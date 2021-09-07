Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $43.61 million and $12.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00017578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00152951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00768840 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

