Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

