Gores Technology Partners II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II’s (NASDAQ:GTPBU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Gores Technology Partners II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth about $14,969,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

