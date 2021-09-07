Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $864,432.41 and $1.40 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.