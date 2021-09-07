Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1,512.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

