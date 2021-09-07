Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,620 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

GFTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,274.17 ($16.65).

Shares of GFTU traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,375 ($17.96). 1,035,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,757. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,282.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

