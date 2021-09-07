GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XOUT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,590. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.