GravityCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,772.90 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $19,772.90 and $8.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00147520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00204423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.81 or 0.07476268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.19 or 0.99659541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00941626 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,258,768 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

