Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 7th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.2% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.45% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 127,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

