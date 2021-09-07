GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Visa (NYSE:V) Head to Head Contrast

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -3.83% Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67%

38.8% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 20.07 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.66

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than GreenVision Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenVision Acquisition and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Visa has a consensus price target of $271.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Summary

Visa beats GreenVision Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

