Greggs plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 3,011 ($39.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,817.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,508.36. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,132 ($40.92).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greggs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

