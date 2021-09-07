Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Greif has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

