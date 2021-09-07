Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $28.30 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,787.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.85 or 0.07283598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.11 or 0.01410865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00378357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.86 or 0.00555392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00555364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00336084 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,121,780 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

