GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,211 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

