GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

