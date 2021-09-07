GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $340,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $466.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

