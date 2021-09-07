GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $336,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

NYSE ASPN opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

