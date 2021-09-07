GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $310,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

