GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $324,000 Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,516 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $223,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

GRPN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

