GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $332,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

