GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $4,556,473. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -135.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

