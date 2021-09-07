GSI Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Public Storage makes up 2.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

PSA stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.40. 7,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,899. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $209.47 and a 12-month high of $331.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.