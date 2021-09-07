Guider Achieves Market Cap of $12,533.31 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Guider has a total market cap of $12,533.31 and approximately $395.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.