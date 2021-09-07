Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.
HALO stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.