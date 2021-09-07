Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

HALO stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,631,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

