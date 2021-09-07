Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,303 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.22. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

