Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.