Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

