Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.38 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.