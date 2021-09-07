Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after acquiring an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

