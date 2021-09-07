Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 18,461 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,206.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.54 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day moving average of $285.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

