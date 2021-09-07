Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 25,690 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,362.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

