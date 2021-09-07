Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. 5,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,237. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

