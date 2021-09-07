Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,400 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AZZ were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

