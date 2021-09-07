Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,493.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

