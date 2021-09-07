Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at $2,506,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

