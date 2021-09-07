Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $454,000 Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

