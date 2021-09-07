Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HNI were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

