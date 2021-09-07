Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $446,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

