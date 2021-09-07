Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $460,000 Investment in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.