Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,042 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 16.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

