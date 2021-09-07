Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.