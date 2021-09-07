Head-To-Head Contrast: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $214.61, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $80.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Semtech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11% Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.76 $159.57 million $3.81 45.73 Semtech $595.12 million 8.53 $59.90 million $1.12 69.78

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

