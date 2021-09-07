Head to Head Contrast: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) vs. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 8.51 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -7.21 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -681.89% -758.61% -16.62% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Astra Space has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space beats Lindblad Expeditions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

