Head to Head Review: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.48 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.73

Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.83%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.