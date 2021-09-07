Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

