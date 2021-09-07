Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of HELE opened at $239.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

